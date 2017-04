Nov 17 Leasinvest Real Estate CVA :

* Reports rental income over Q3 increased by 2.5 pct to 12.4 million euros

* 9-Month net result group share is 21.3 million euros versus 21.9 million euros last year

* Sees for full year better net result and better net current result unless exceptional circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)