BRIEF-Canada's Morneau: pleased to see Home Capital's funding issues resolved by market participants
* Canada's Morneau says is pleased to see Home Capital's funding issues resolved by market participants
Oct 3 Leasinvest Real Estate CVA :
* Says it has the intention to change its status in order to adopt the status of a public regulated real estate company
* Says it will convene extraordinary general meeting on Nov. 6 to change amendments in view of the proposed change of regulatory status Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Canada's Morneau says is pleased to see Home Capital's funding issues resolved by market participants
OTTAWA, May 1 Canada's banking regulator said on Monday it was continuing to monitor Home Capital's situation closely, though it said it could not discuss the affairs of individual financial institutions.