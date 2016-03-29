By Lisa Barrington and Laila Bassam
BEIRUT, March 29 Beirut airport needs at least
$24 million to address pressing gaps in security, including a
new wall and baggage inspection equipment, Public Works and
Transport Minister Ghazi Zeaiter said on Tuesday.
Building a new perimeter wall - which will cost $1.4 million
- is the most urgent priority, he told journalists at the
airport while authorities in Cyprus, 200 km (125 miles) away,
negotiated a safe end to the hijacking of an EgyptAir flight.
Beirut airport's decaying sea wall, protecting the western
runway, is also a key concern and repairing it fully would cost
up to $54 million, he said.
Zeaiter implied security and safety improvements had not
been undertaken because financing approvals have been delayed.
"Today we need rapidly to decide the financing for the
airport," he said, adding that if a cabinet meeting on Thursday
did not authorise financing for the new wall he would directly
instruct the contractor to begin work.
Lebanon's security concerns have escalated since the
outbreak of war in neighbouring Syria, which has heightened
already strained sectarian relations in the country.
A suicide bomb attack, one of many attacks to have hit
Beirut and Tripoli since Syria's conflict began, killed at least
43 people four months ago in southern Beirut, where the airport
named after the assassinated Prime Minister Rafik Hariri is
located.
Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk has said he is concerned
about inadequate safety procedures at the airport. "There are
security gaps in Beirut airport which must be plugged," he said
last week.
In those comments, he compared Beirut airport security to
that at Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh, where a bomb planted on a
Russian passenger plane killed 224 people in October. Zeaiter
declined to comment on these remarks.
In spite of his list of concerns, Zeaiter sought to reassure
travellers. "Rafik Hariri International Airport, despite these
shortcomings at human or equipment level, is among the most
secure airports in the world," he said.
