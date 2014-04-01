BEIRUT, April 1 A two-hour strike by Lebanese
air traffic controllers at Beirut's airport delayed over a dozen
arriving and departing flights on Tuesday, airport sources said.
The air traffic controllers called for the stoppage to press
for higher pay and the implementation of other demands they say
had been agreed with government officials.
"If there is no response to our demands, then of course the
subsequent steps will be escalatory," said Ali Hammoud, the head
of a committee representing air traffic controllers, according
to a statement.
Airport sources said a total of 13 flights were delayed
because of the work stoppage, which ran from 10 a.m. to 12 noon
(0700 GMT to 0900 GMT).
The strike coincided with the first legislative session to
be held by Lebanon's parliament in about a year, during which
lawmakers are expected to discuss laws regarding wages for
public workers.
Day workers at the state electricity company also staged a
protest in downtown Beirut outside parliament to press for
improved rights.
