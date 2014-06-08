BEIRUT, June 8 Air traffic controllers at Beirut
airport are to hold a two-hour strike on Tuesday in protest at
the Lebanese parliament's failure to approve long-delayed public
sector pay increases.
The increases were approved by Lebanon's government more
than a year ago but have been held up by political deadlock and
fears that significant wage rises will put more strain on the
state's already widening budget deficit.
Air traffic controllers said on Sunday they would suspend
work between 11 am and 1 pm (0800 GMT to 1000 GMT) on Tuesday in
protest at the repeated delays to raising their pay.
The stoppage will coincide with the latest scheduled
parliamentary session to discuss the proposed pay rises.
Lebanon's Finance Ministry said last week that the 2014
budget deficit is expected to widen to $5.1 billion, or 10.7
percent of GDP, even without the proposed public service pay
increases.
