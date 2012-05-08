* 9mm and AK-47 bullets hidden in cars
* Cars picked up from Egypt's Alexandria
* Weapons often smuggled from Lebanon to Syria
BEIRUT, May 8 Lebanese authorities have seized
60,000 rounds of ammunition hidden in two cars on an Itlaian
container ship docked at Lebanon's northern city of Tripoli, a
security source said on Tuesday.
The source did not say where the shipment was heading. But
Syria has repeatedly said weapons are being smuggled over its
border from Lebanon and other countries to arm rebels fighting
President Bashar al-Assad.
The two cars, searched on Monday, held 60,000 bullets
including rounds for 9mm pistols and Kalashnikov (AK-47) rifles,
the source said. "The ship is Italian but picked up the two cars
in (the Egyptian port of) Alexandria," he added.
In late April, Lebanese authorities seized a large
consignment of Libyan weapons including rocket-propelled
grenades and heavy calibre ammunition from a ship intercepted in
the Mediterranean. The ship's owner said the vessel was
travelling to Tripoli in Lebanon.
Tripoli, a mainly Sunni Muslim city, has seen regular
protests in support of the 14-month uprising against Assad.
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Andrew Heavens)