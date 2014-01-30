BRIEF-Frasers Commercial Trust says FCOT's Q2 DPU 2.51 singapore cents
* Fcot's 2qfy17 dpu increased 2.4% year-on-year to 2.51 singapore cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIRUT Jan 30 Lebanese lender Bank Audi said on Thursday net profit fell 15.6 percent to $305 million, mainly as a result of costs related to launching its banking subsidiary in Turkey.
The launch of the fully-owned subsidiary Odeabank, which lifted the bank's consolidated assets by 15 percent to $36.1 billion, came as Audi's domestic market was hit by "economic sluggishness" in Lebanon last year, the bank said. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; editing by Oliver Holmes)
* CMA and CUA remain committed to undertake an "nta-for-nta" merger of equals transaction via a trust scheme