BEIRUT Jan 30 Lebanese lender Bank Audi said on Thursday net profit fell 15.6 percent to $305 million, mainly as a result of costs related to launching its banking subsidiary in Turkey.

The launch of the fully-owned subsidiary Odeabank, which lifted the bank's consolidated assets by 15 percent to $36.1 billion, came as Audi's domestic market was hit by "economic sluggishness" in Lebanon last year, the bank said. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; editing by Oliver Holmes)