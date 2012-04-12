(Adds provisions for doubtful loans, assets)
BEIRUT, April 12 Net profit at Lebanon's Bank
Audi rose 4.5 percent to $94.5 million in the first
quarter of the year compared with the same period in 2011, as
net interest income climbed around 10 percent, the bank said on
Thursday.
Total operating income rose by more than 13 percent but
provisions for doubtful loans nearly doubled to $33.8 million,
figures release by the bank showed.
Audi saw a sharp slowdown in profit growth last year which
it attributed in part to the slowdown in Lebanon's domestic
economy and regional uprisings which hit business, particularly
in Egypt and neighbouring Syria.
Thursday's statement said the asset base of the bank's
Syrian subsidiary, Bank Audi Syria, contracted by 52 percent in
the 12 months up to March 31. Total assets fell in the first
three months of this year to $28.66 billion from $28.73 billion.
