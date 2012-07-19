BEIRUT, July 19 Lebanon's Bank Audi said on Thursday net profit for the first half of the year rose 27.7 percent to $230 million, boosted by $44.5 million from the sale of a majority stake in insurance company LIA.

Excluding the sale of Audi's 81 percent stake in LIA, profit grew a more modest 5.6 percent, said the bank. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)