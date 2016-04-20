Police escort Australian Sally Faulkner, the mother of the al-Amin children, and Australian reporter Tara Brown, to Lebanon's Baabda Prison for women, after their trial was adjourned, Lebanon April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

BEIRUT An Australian mother and television crew charged with kidnapping the woman's children in Beirut were released from jail on Wednesday, after an out-of-court settlement was reached with the children's Lebanese father.

Sally Faulkner and the four-member Australian "60 minutes" television crew were charged on April 12 with involvement in kidnapping after the two children, aged five and three, were snatched off the street.

CCTV footage broadcast on Lebanese television appeared to show several people grabbing the children from their grandmother and bundling them into a car. The children were returned to their father after Faulkner was arrested.

Faulkner and TV presenter Tara Brown walked free from a women's prison in Baabda, just outside Beirut, and the three-man TV crew emerged from a nearby courthouse jail, after the father, Ali Zeid al-Amin, dropped the charges.

Australia's Channel Nine television network has said its crew was not connected to the people who grabbed the children, Australian media reported. Two British men remain in custody in connection with the case.

Amin has told Reuters he previously lived with Faulkner and the children as a family in Lebanon, but that Faulkner had moved back to Australia with the children without his consent. He said Faulkner had agreed that he could take the children back to Lebanon last year.

Australian media say that Faulkner believed they were only going to Lebanon for a three-week holiday but never returned.

