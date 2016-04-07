(Repeats story published late Thursday; no changes to text)
BEIRUT, April 7 Lebanese police have detained an
Australian film crew and accused them of involvement in a
kidnapping of two children from their Lebanese father on behalf
of their Australian mother.
"Four Australian nationals have been stopped on suspicion of
kidnapping the two children," the Lebanese internal security
services said on their Twitter account.
CCTV footage broadcast on Lebanese TV appeared to show the
two children, who the father said were aged five and three,
being bundled into a car by several attackers on a busy street
in southern Beirut. The children's grandmother told media she
had been hit on the head with a pistol during the abduction.
The father, Ali Zeid al-Amin, said by phone that he was
scared for the children's safety but that they were with their
mother. "It's their mum that kidnapped them, and that's what we
know. She contacted me and told me she has the kids," he said.
A Lebanese security source said the mother and two children
had been found and were with the authorities.
The four-member crew was making a film about the mother's
efforts to recover her children for the Australian current
affairs show "60 Minutes". The incident took place in the Hadath
area of southern Beirut at 7.10am on Wednesday.
Lebanon, unlike Australia, is not a signatory of the Hague
Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child
Abduction, which allows for children normally resident in one
location to be returned if taken by a relative.
Lebanese Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk was quoted on
Thursday as saying the crew were "involved in abducting the two
children and detained in respect of their participation in the
kidnapping operation".
Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has been
in contact with Channel 9 over reports of the crew's detention,
a spokesman of Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said.
"A crew has been detained. Our people are working with the
authorities to have them released as soon as possible," a
spokesman for Channel 9 said.
"We are urgently seeking to confirm the crew's whereabouts
and welfare, and have offered all appropriate consular
assistance," he said.
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington and John Davison; Additional
reporting by Melanie Burton in Melbourne and Angus McDowall in
Beirut; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)