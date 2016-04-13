(Recasts with comment from Australian PM)
BEIRUT/SYDNEY, April 13 Australian Prime
Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Wednesday his government was
providing support to an Australian mother and TV crew charged in
Beirut with kidnapping-related offences, but said he respected
the Lebanese judicial system.
The mother and a four-member Australian "60 Minutes"
television crew were charged on Tuesday with involvement in
kidnapping after the woman's two children were snatched off the
street following a custody dispute with their Lebanese father.
The group have been detained in Beirut for a week, judicial
sources said, after authorities scuppered their attempt to take
the woman's two children back to Australia.
Australia's Channel Nine television network said its crew
was not connected to the people who grabbed the children,
Australian media reported.
Turnbull said that Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop
has been speaking with her Lebanese counterpart about the issue.
"They're receiving all the full consular support from our
diplomats and consular officials in Beirut," Turnbull told
reporters in Perth. "But of course we respect the Lebanese legal
system and their right to investigate and take proceedings if
they feel offences have been committed."
CCTV footage broadcast on Lebanese television appeared to
show several people grabbing the children, who the father said
were aged five and three, from their grandmother and bundling
them into a car.
The mother was subsequently arrested and the children were
returned to their father.
The files on the case have been transferred to a judge for
further investigation.
Lebanon, unlike Australia, is not a signatory of the Hague
Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child
Abduction, which allows for children normally resident in one
location to be returned if taken by a relative.
Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on Saturday
she could not "understate the seriousness with which the
Lebanese authorities are viewing the case" and added that
Canberra was handling it "very carefully".
(Reporting By Angus McDowall in BEIRUT and Jane Wardell in
SYDNEY; Editing by Michael Perry)