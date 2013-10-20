(Adds details, background)
BEIRUT Oct 20 Lebanon's Bank Audi
reported a 5.5 percent drop in its net profit for the first nine
months of 2013 in comparison to the same period last year.
The $261 million in net earnings, compared to $277 million
for previous year, were weighed down by the costs of launching
its new Turkish subsidiary Odeabank, it said on Sunday.
"This performance was realised despite the launch of the
fully owned subsidiary in Turkey encompassing a network of 20
branches in 11 months, with the subsequent normal time lag
between immediate operating expenses and expected revenues," it
said.
However, it said the addition of Odeabank raised customer
deposits by $2.7 billion by end-September, a growth of 9.9
percent.
The addition of the Turkish operations appears to have
offset falls in neighbouring Syria, torn by civil war, and in
Egypt, which is struggling economically after two years of
political tumult.
The bank has said that it aims to become an active player in
Turkish banking, one of the few promising sectors in a region
hit by the turmoil of the Arab uprisings.
Audi aims to set up a network of 100 branches in Turkey,
which would make its operations there second only to its
presence in Lebanon.
The bank said it would continue to try to expand its
operations and even cited expectations that regional
instability, fanned by anti-government protests across the
region, may get better.
"On the basis of a potentially improved stability in the
political and economic environment over the medium term in
Lebanon and the MENA region, Bank Audi remains committed to its
regional expansion strategy by extending its presence to new
countries," it said.
(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Alison Williams)