(Removes superfluous last sentence which repeated material in
previous paragraph)
BEIRUT Oct 23 Lebanese lender Bank Audi's
net profit in the first nine months of the year was up
7.1 percent at $280 million, it said on Thursday.
The bank said in a statement that the increase came after
the allocation of $71 million of net loan provision charges.
Last year Audi reported a drop of 5.5 percent in its
nine-month profits, weighed on by the costs of launching its new
Turkish subsidiary Odeabank.
"This performance stems from a sustainment of profitability
levels in all entities within the context of Odea Bank reporting
positive net profits after provisions and taxes starting the
month of May 2014, well ahead of set timing," the statement
said.
The bank, which operates in 13 countries, said its
consolidated assets in the first nine months of 2014 increased
to $39.9 billion while its customer deposits went up to $33.9
billion, an increase of 9.1 percent since the end of 2013.
(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David
Holmes)