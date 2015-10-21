UPDATE 1-DBS reports steady Q1 net profit, wealth management outperforms
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
BEIRUT Oct 21 Lebanese lender Bank Audi's net profit in the first nine months of 2015 rose 8.7 percent to $304 million, it said on Wednesday.
"This performance is mostly attributed to the exponential growth of profits in Odea Bank (Turkey) and Bank Audi (Egypt) within the context of a relative stagnation of profits of Lebanese entities," said the bank, which operates in 12 countries. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny; editing by David Clarke)
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes
May 2 William Blair & Company has agreed to pay $4.5 million to settle charges of payment errors and disclosure failure, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.