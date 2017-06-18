BEIRUT, June 19 Lebanon's Blom Bank
said on Monday it had completed its acquisition of HSBC Bank
Middle East Limited – Lebanon, a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC
Holdings.
Blom said in November it would acquire the assets in the
first half of this year subject to central bank approval.
Blom said in a statement it would retain HSBC staff. Terms
of the acquisition were not disclosed.
HSBC had been in Lebanon since 1946 and has three branches
in Dora, Ras Beirut and St Georges Bay. Blom said in November
HSBC had about $953 million in assets in Lebanon as of June 30
last year.
"This acquisition falls under Blom Bank's strategy of
expanding its customer base and diversifying its assets and
sources of revenue. The transaction will help Blom Bank expand
its corporate and commercial businesses as well as its retail
activities," Blom said.
Blom is Lebanon's largest bank by market capitalisation,
according to Thomson Reuters data, just ahead of Bank Audi.
