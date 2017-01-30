BRIEF-India's Max Financial Services March-qtr loss narrows
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 238.3 million rupees; total revenue was 131 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIRUT Jan 30 Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Monday its net profit for 2016 reached $463 million, up by $59 million from the previous year.
The bank's assets, meanwhile, stood at $29.5 billion, up $431 million from 2015, thanks in part to a "strategy of attaining balanced growth by giving priority to risk and cost control". (Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Notes Molopo has recently requested a trading halt 'pending announcement of a strategic investment'