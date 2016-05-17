BEIRUT May 17 Lebanon's central bank governor
said on Tuesday Lebanese banks must comply with a new U.S. law
targeting Shi'ite group Hezbollah's finances and that failure to
do so risked international isolation of the country's banking
sector.
Heavily armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah, which is classified as
a terrorist group by the United States, wields enormous
political influence in Lebanon and its powerful military wing is
playing a major role in the Syrian conflict.
The U.S. Hezbollah International Financing Prevention Act
(HIFPA) passed in December threatens sanctions against anyone
who finances Hezbollah in a significant way.
The law has ignited an unprecedented dispute between
Hezbollah and a central bank widely seen as a pillar of
stability in an otherwise weak and dysfunctional Lebanese state.
Governor Riad Salameh said banks must comply with the law
but that decisions to close accounts would be overseen by the
central bank to ensure that the closures were justified.
"The U.S. law has to be implemented worldwide and in
Lebanon," he said in a statement. "It is not possible to
guarantee credit stability if (the central bank) does not
implement the U.S. law.
"If we do not do that ... our banking sector could become
isolated from the world," he said.
Salameh has assured citizens that the regulations protect
them from having bank accounts arbitrarily blocked or closed.
Banks which intend to close accounts of individuals or
organisations considered to be in breach of the U.S. law must
provide justification for that decision, and wait for a response
from the Central Bank's Special Investigation Committee, which
"enjoys independence", he said.
The United States has a list of people sanctioned for
terrorism. A Lebanese bank or company doing business with
anybody on the list will not be able to deal with any U.S.
financial institution because that institution could be fined
for non-compliance.
Hezbollah, whose fighters played a major role in forcing
Israel to withdraw from southern Lebanon in 2000, enjoys strong
support in the Lebanese Shi'ite community. Its members include
government ministers, lawmakers and local councillors.
Lebanon's banking sector accounts for around 6 percent of
gross domestic product.
Since 2001, the United States has put more than 100
individuals and entities affiliated with Hezbollah onto
sanctions lists under existing anti-terrorism funding
legislation, but the new law is aimed at Hezbollah specifically.
