(Adds details)
BEIRUT, April 27 Lebanon's Bank Audi
reported first-quarter net profit of $85.8 million on Sunday,
the same level as in the same period a year before.
The bank said in a statement its net profit was driven by
12.2 percent growth in total income but that it had put aside
$20.1 million of net loan loss provisions.
War in neighbouring Syria has spilled over into Lebanon and
contributed to a sharp slowdown in the Lebanese economy over the
last three years.
Last year the bank's Q1 net profit dropped by 9.5 percent to
$85.5 million weighed down by the costs of launching the Turkish
subsidiary Odeabank.
The bank said its customer deposits grew by $1.2 billion to
$32.3 billion from $31.1 billion at the end of December 2013,
driven mainly by the Turkish subsidiary which registered a
deposits growth of $1,178 million, and in Egypt. Its
consolidated assets grew by $1.6 billion from December to reach
$37.8 billion end of March.
"In parallel, assets of entities abroad reached $16.9
billion, corresponding to a share of 45 percent in consolidated
assets," it said.
(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Sophie Walker)