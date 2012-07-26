(Adds more detail)
BEIRUT, July 26 Lebanon's Byblos Bank
said on Thursday its net profit for the first half of 2012
dropped slightly to $80.36 million.
The bank last year reported unaudited first half profits of
$83.97 million, but on Thursday adjusted that figure down to
$80.43 million.
Total assets were maintained at $16.6 billion compared with
the first half of 2011 and its customer deposits grew by 3.5
percent to $13.3 billion, the bank said in a statement.
Lebanese banks have been hit by a slowdown in domestic
economic growth, turmoil in neighbouring Syria and broader
uncertainty in the Middle East after uprisings swept the region.
(Reporting by Mariam Karouny; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and
Jane Merriman)