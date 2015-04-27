BRIEF-Al Andalus Property reports Q1 profit of 49.5 mln riyals
* Q1 net profit 49.5 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2pz0y1o) Further company coverage:
BEIRUT, April 27 Lebanon's Byblos Bank said on Monday its profit for the first quarter of 2015 rose to $32.8 million, up 6.7 percent from the same period last year.
The bank said in a statement that its assets were stable at $19 billion while customer deposits stood at $15.7 billion. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny; editing by David Clarke)
* Q1 net profit 49.5 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2pz0y1o) Further company coverage:
* Putnam investments llc reports 11 percent passive stake in hamilton lane inc as on april 30, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2q2IvU4) Further company coverage: