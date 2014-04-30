Homebuilder PulteGroup's profit rises 9.9 pct
April 25 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly profit, aided by higher home sales and average selling prices.
(Corrects figures on loans in fourth paragraph)
BEIRUT, April 29 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported first-quarter net profit of $87.5 million on Tuesday, up just 0.46 percent on the same period last year.
Blom said the flat profits came amid "unstable economic and political conditions" in Lebanon, which has suffered from the impact of civil war in neighbouring Syria.
The bank said its assets rose by 6.4 percent to $26.7 billion, while deposits rose 5.6 percent to $23 billion.
Loans rose by 7.5 percent to $6.5 billion, the bank said.
Lebanon's economic growth has fallen from an average of 8 percent in the four years preceding Syria's conflict, which erupted in March 2011.
Since then it has fallen to between 1 and 2 percent, hit by violence, political instability and falling tourism revenues. Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil predicted 2014 growth on Tuesday would be between 1.5 and 2.0 percent. (Reporting by Dominic Evans, editing by William Hardy)
April 25 U.S. homebuilder PulteGroup Inc reported a 9.9 percent rise in quarterly profit, aided by higher home sales and average selling prices.
LAGOS, April 25 The Nigerian naira was quoted 18.3 percent weaker for portfolio investors on Tuesday compared with the interbank rate, a day after the central bank said it would allow investors to trade the currency at market determined rates.