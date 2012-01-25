(Adds loans, background)

BEIRUT Jan 25 Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Wednesday net profit rose just 0.2 percent last year to $331.5 million, a slowdown in growth after 12.9 percent growth the year before.

Blom said total assets rose 3.7 percent to $23.2 billion, while deposits grew 3.5 percent to $20.3 billion.

Blom said its results revealed "robustness in profits and solid growth in its balance sheet", pointing to an 8 percent rise in loans to customers to $5.6 billion last year.

Last week another major Lebanese bank, Bank Audi, also reported modest profit growth of 3.7 percent, which it said reflected slower economic growth in Lebanon and instability in the region during the Arab uprisings of 2011.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans)