BEIRUT Oct 24 Lebanon's Blom Bank said its nine-month net profit rose 6.1 percent to $250.7 million, despite what it said were operating conditions characterised by domestic political tensions and regional upheaval.

Assets at the end of September stood at $24.37 billion, up 5.2 percent from the end of last year, while deposits grew 5.1 percent to $21.32 billion.

(Reporting by Dominic Evans)