BEIRUT Oct 24 Lebanon's Blom Bank nine-month
net profit rose 6.1 percent to $250.7 million despite what it
said were operating conditions characterised by domestic
political tensions and regional upheaval.
Assets at the end of September stood at $24.37 billion, up
5.2 percent from the end of last year, while deposits grew 5.1
percent to $21.32 billion, the bank said in a statement on
Wednesday. The profit growth came despite booking additional
provisions of $83 million, it said.
Lebanese banks have been hit by a slowdown in domestic
economic growth, turmoil in neighbouring Syria and broader
uncertainty in the Middle East after uprisings swept the region.
Ratings agency Moody's said on Wednesday the outlook for
Lebanese banks remained negative because of weak economic growth
and business sentiment due to the unrest.
"The operating environment for banks will remain challenging
over the 12-18 month outlook period due to weak growth, the poor
performance of sectors key to banks' asset quality and the
factious domestic politics," it said.
The agency forecast real GDP growth in Lebanon of 2.0
percent this year, rising only slightly to 2.5 percent in 2013,
well below an average of 8.1 percent from 2007-2010.
Downside risks to growth have increased since Friday's
assassination of a senior intelligence official in a Beirut car
bomb, it said, adding it expected non-performing loans to rise
to 6.5 percent of gross loans from 4.0 percent at the end of
2011.
