BEIRUT Jan 28 Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Monday net profit rose 1.2 percent last year to $335.4 million, a modest increase reflecting Lebanon's economic slowdown and regional instability which has hit the country's banking sector since 2011.

Blom said total assets rose by $1.9 billion to $25 billion, and deposits grew $1.4 billion to $21.7 billion. Loans to customers increased by $436 million to $6 billion, the bank said. (reporting by Dominic Evans)