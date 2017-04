BEIRUT Oct 22 Lebanon's Blom Bank said on Tuesday its nine-month net profit rose 4.8 percent to $262.7 million, despite what it said were difficult operating conditions due to domestic political tensions and regional turmoil.

Assets at the end of September stood at $25.69 billion, up 5.4 percent from the end of last year, while deposits grew 4.64 percent to $22.31 billion. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny)