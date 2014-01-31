BEIRUT Jan 31 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported net profit up 5 percent last year to $353 million despite what it said were difficult conditions in Lebanon, which has suffered an economic slowdown since the 2011 outbreak of conflict in neighbouring Syria.

Total assets rose 4.3 percent to $26.15 billion, while deposits grew 3.6 percent to $22.57 billion. Loans to customers increased by 5.3 percent to $6.34 billion, the bank said. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Goodman)