BRIEF-Wells Fargo names Lisa McGeough head of new financial institutions group
BEIRUT, July 22 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported first half net profit of $175.84 million on Monday, a 6.4 percent increase on the same period last year, despite what it described as challenging operating conditions in Lebanon and the Middle East.
Assets rose 6.1 percent to $25.27 billion and deposits grew 5.7 percent to $22.06 billion, the bank said in a statement.
NEW YORK, April 7 Famed Las Vegas sports gambler William "Billy" Walters was convicted on Friday of charges that he made more than $40 million through an insider trading scheme that prosecutors said involved a stock tip to star professional golfer Phil Mickelson.