BEIRUT Jan 28 Blom Bank reported a 3.57 percent increase in net profit for last year to $365 million despite what it said was an environment of economic slowdown and heightened political risk in Lebanon.

Total assets rose 7 percent to $27.98 billion, while deposits grew 6.34 percent to $24.01 billion. Loans to the private sector increased by 8.88 percent to $6.91 billion, the bank said. (Reporting by Oliver Holmes, editing by David Evans)