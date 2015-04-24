BRIEF-Ismailia Development and Real Estate Q1 loss narrows
* Q1 net loss EGP 438,305 versus loss of EGP 593,328 year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pu9ftV) Further company coverage:
BEIRUT, April 24 Lebanon's Blom Bank reported first-quarter net profit of $91.7 million on Friday, up 4.17 percent on the same period last year.
The bank said in a statement that its assets rose 5.12 percent to $28.09 billion dollars while deposits increased 4.67 percent to $24.08 billion. (Reporting by Mariam Karouny. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Q1 net profit 20.2 million dirhams versus 18.1 million dirhams year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: