BEIRUT Oct 19 Sunni Muslims took to the streets
and burned tyres across Lebanon in protest against the killing
of senior intelligence official Wissam al-Hassan in a car bomb
on Friday, witnesses said.
Protesters, infuriated by the death of the prominent Sunni,
blocked roads in the eastern Bekaa valley region, the northern
area of Akkar, neighbourhoods of the capital Beirut and in the
southern city of Sidon.
Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri accused Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad - a member of an offshoot of Shi'ite
Islam - of being behind the huge car bomb which killed Hassan
and at least seven other people in central Beirut on Friday.
The attack has brought the violence in neighbouring Syria to
the Lebanese capital, confirming fears that the conflict is
infecting the surrounding region.
Lebanon's religious communities are divided between those
supporting Assad and those backing the rebels trying to
overthrow him.
In the coastal city of Tripoli, gunshots could be heard from
the district of Bab al-Tabbaneh, a Sunni area.
Gunmen there have occasionally clashed with rivals in
neighbouring Jebel Mohsen, an area full of Alawites, the sect
that counts Assad as a member.
Witnesses in two districts of Beirut said enraged protesters
had started attacking passing cars.