LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic has set the final yields on a three tranche US dollar bond issue, according to a lead.

The issuer has set final yield for a March 2027 benchmark bond at 6.85%. The 10-year notes were initially marketed at 6.95% area.

The final yield for a March 2032 bond is 7%, after initial price thoughts at 7.125% area.

Lebanon has set final yield for a March 2037 bond at 7.25%. The 20-year notes were marketed originally at 7.35% area.

The total order book is over US$15bn, with a skew towards the 10-year.

Pricing is today via bookrunners Barclays, Byblos Invest Bank, JP Morgan and Societe Generale de Banque au Liban.

Lebanon is rated B2/B-/B-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)