LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to
raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a
lead.
The issuer has launched a US$1.25bn March 2027 bond at
6.85%. The 10-year notes were initially marketed at 6.95% area.
Lebanon has also launched a US$1bn March 2032 bond at a
yield of 7%, after initial price thoughts at 7.125% area, and a
US$750m March 2037 bond at 7.25%. The 20-year notes were
marketed originally at 7.35% area.
The total order book was over US$17bn when final yields were
set.
Pricing is today via bookrunners Barclays, Byblos Invest
Bank, JP Morgan and Societe Generale de Banque au Liban.
Lebanon is rated B2/B-/B-.
(Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)