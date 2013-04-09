LONDON, April 9 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic, rated B1/B/B, plans to raise new funds by tapping its 2023 and 2027 dollar bonds, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign is looking to increase its 6% notes due January 27 2023 and its 6.75% notes due November 29 2027, both of which have an outstanding size of USD500m.

The sovereign will wrap up investor meetings today ahead of the transaction.

Fransa Invest Bank, Natixis and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners on the transaction. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo, editing by Anil Mayre)