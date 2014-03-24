LONDON, March 24 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic has hired Bank Audi, Byblos Bank and Deutsche Bank to manage an exchange offer and refinancing of its Eurobonds maturing in 2014, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated B1/B-/B, is looking to exchange some or all of its Eurobond maturing on May 2 and to issue new notes to refinance a USD676.9m note maturing on April 14.

