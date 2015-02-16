LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - Lebanon will begin marketing a new US
dollar-denominated bond on Tuesday, a ministry official told
IFR.
Lebanon might try to raise more than US$1bn from the deal,
Talal Salman, advisor to the minister of finance, said.
"The RFP [request for proposals] was for a minimum of
US$1bn, depending on appetite, we will most probably take more
than that," Salman said.
Lebanon has set the bond's maturity date and has an idea of
how much yield the sovereign is willing to offer, Salman added,
without disclosing the details.
There is expected to be a strong local bid for the new deal,
Salman said.
Blom Bank, Citigroup and Societe Generale de Banque au Liban
have been hired to arrange the process, according to sources.
Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and
B by Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)