LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Lebanon plans to use
its own foreign exchange reserves to repay US$1bn of bonds due
in June and August, according to a treasury source.
"We have cash for the upcoming maturities," the source said.
Under Lebanon's existing budget laws, the sovereign cannot
print anymore new debt this fiscal year.
However, refinancing outstanding debt by exchanging old
bonds for new would not contravene the law, leaving the
possibility of a debt exchange open, said the source.
Lebanon has not contacted international banks with a request
for proposals for a new deal.
The treasury could look to raise new dollar-denominated debt
towards the end of this year, if the government passes a new law
allowing the sovereign to print more bonds, the source said.
"We need parliament to convene...if we want to issue," the
source added.
Lebanon has a US$500m 4.10% bond due on June 12 and a
US$500m 8.50% note due on August 6.
In its Article IV review of Lebanon in July 2014, the IMF
forecast the country would have US$35bn of gross reserves in
2014 and US$36.3bn in 2015.
Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and
B by Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)