LONDON, April 18 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic has set price guidance on its dual tranche US dollar-denominated bond, according to a deal lead.

The tranche due April 2024 is being marketed at a yield of 6.65% area, and will price within a 5bp range of that number.

The April 2031 tranche has price guidance of 7.05%, and will also price within a 5bp range.

This compares to initial price thoughts of 6.60% to 6.75% on the 2024s, while the longer portion was at 6.95% to 7.10%.

Demand for the deal is over US$1bn, including interest from the lead managers.

Blom Bank, Byblos Bank and Deutsche Bank are running the Reg S transaction, which is expected to price on Tuesday.

Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch.

