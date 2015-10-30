BRIEF-Ozderici REIT Q1 revenue up at 10.4 mln lira
* Said on Tuesday that Q1 revenue at 10.4 million lira ($2.94 million) versus 3.4 million lira year ago
LONDON, Oct 30 (IFR) - The Republic of Lebanon has set the yields on all three-tranches of a US dollar-denominated Eurobond, according to a deal lead.
The 2024 tranche will yield 6.25%. This compares to revised price guidance of within 5bp of 6.30%, released earlier on Friday.
The 2028 trance has had its yield set at 6.65%, down from around 6.70% revised price guidance, while the 2035 tranche will yield 7.05%, down from guidance of around 7.10%.
Aggregate books for the deal ended at over US$1.3bn, with Lebanon's Central Bank expected to buy US$500m of the debt.
The new notes are part of a voluntary exchange for any-or-all of its US$750m 8.5% January 2016s.
Citigroup, Fransabank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban and Standard Chartered Bank are running the deal. The transaction is expected to price on Friday.
Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and B by Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)
May 3 Australian shares ended lower on Wednesday as financial and basic material stocks extended losses, brought down by softer metals prices and as caution about bank earnings and monetary policy weighed on sentiment.