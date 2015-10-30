LONDON, Oct 30 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic has launched a
triple-tranche new issue that totals US$1.6bn.
The sovereign has launched a US$500m November 2024 bond at a
yield of 6.25%; a US$500m November 2028 tranche at 6.65%; and a
US$600m November 2035 note at 7.05%.
The size for the 2024 and 2028 bonds includes the results of
an exchange of the sovereign's US$750m 8.5% January 2016s.
Aggregate books for the deal ended at over US$1.3bn, with
Lebanon's Central Bank expected to buy US$500m.
Citigroup, Fransabank, Societe Generale de Banque au Liban
and Standard Chartered Bank are running the deal. The
transaction will price later on Friday.
Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and
B by Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)