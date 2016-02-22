LONDON, Feb 22 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is planning to
print a Eurobond in April to refinance maturing debt, according
to a government official.
The sovereign has not contacted banks yet to arrange the
transaction, but plans on sending out a request for proposals
towards the end of March, the official said.
Lebanon has a US$600m bond maturing on April 22, according
to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
That bond is trading at a cash price of 100.17, equal to a
yield of 3.388%.
Lebanon is rated B2 by Moody's, B- by Standard & Poor's and
B by Fitch.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)