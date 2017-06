Members of the Lebanese Red Cross and civil defence search for residents among the debris of a collapsed building in Fassouh area in Beirut January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Sam Tarling

BEIRUT Thirteen people were killed when a residential building collapsed in Beirut and rescue workers were searching on Monday for people believed still buried under the rubble, Lebanese officials said.

The five-storey building collapsed in the Ashrafiyeh district of the Lebanese capital on Sunday evening. The victims included Lebanese and Sudanese nationals.

"We are hoping to find people alive. There are still some missing," Health Minister Ali Hassan Khalil told LBC television. Twelve people were being treated in hospital, he added.