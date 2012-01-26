BEIRUT Jan 26 Lebanon's Byblos Bank said on Thursday net profit rose last year by 1.2 percent, a sharp slowdown from the previous year, when it registered a 22 percent rise.

The bank said assets grew by 8.6 percent to $16.6 billion and deposits rose 7.8 percent to $12.8 billion. Net customer loans were up 6.3 percent at $4.0 billion.