(Adds details)

BEIRUT Jan 26 Lebanon's Byblos Bank's net profit rose last year by 1.2 percent, a sharp slowdown from the previous year, when it registered a 22 percent rise.

The bank said in a statement released on Thursday its assets grew by 8.6 percent to $16.6 billion and deposits rose 7.8 percent to $12.8 billion. Net customer loans were up 6.3 percent at $4.0 billion.

Byblos said its results showed "strong balance sheet growth while maintaining stability."

Like Lebanon's other main lenders, Blom Bank and Bank Audi, Byblos only enjoyed modest profits, amid an economic slowdown in the country and rising regional instability due to a wave of protest movements.

Lebanese banks have been particularly affected by unrest across the border in Syria, grappling with a 10-month revolt and facing economic sanctions from the United States and Europe.