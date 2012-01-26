UPDATE 1-Slowdown in BOJ's bond buying a result of stable yields - official
* Upward pressure on yields from US market receding - BOJ official
(Adds details)
BEIRUT Jan 26 Lebanon's Byblos Bank's net profit rose last year by 1.2 percent, a sharp slowdown from the previous year, when it registered a 22 percent rise.
The bank said in a statement released on Thursday its assets grew by 8.6 percent to $16.6 billion and deposits rose 7.8 percent to $12.8 billion. Net customer loans were up 6.3 percent at $4.0 billion.
Byblos said its results showed "strong balance sheet growth while maintaining stability."
Like Lebanon's other main lenders, Blom Bank and Bank Audi, Byblos only enjoyed modest profits, amid an economic slowdown in the country and rising regional instability due to a wave of protest movements.
Lebanese banks have been particularly affected by unrest across the border in Syria, grappling with a 10-month revolt and facing economic sanctions from the United States and Europe.
* Upward pressure on yields from US market receding - BOJ official
* Board elected Andrew L. Tan and Gerardo C. Garcia as chairman and vice chairman of board, respectively. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: