BRIEF-Takaful Oman Insurance Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )
BEIRUT Oct 28 Lebanese lender Byblos Bank said on Monday profit for the first nine months of 2013 fell 7 percent to $113.6 million, hit by a domestic economic slowdown and upheaval across the Middle East.
Despite the economic challenges, it said assets rose 6 percent to $18.0 billion and customer deposits also grew, rising nearly 8 percent to $14.4 billion. (by Dominic Evans)
* Q1 net profit 786,466 rials versus 1 million rials year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oje6g6) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, April 16 Stock markets in the Gulf may trade sideways on Sunday as investors await a fresh batch of first-quarter results and because most other markets were shut for the Easter holiday.