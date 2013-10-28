BEIRUT Oct 28 Lebanese lender Byblos Bank said on Monday profit for the first nine months of 2013 fell 7 percent to $113.6 million, hit by a domestic economic slowdown and upheaval across the Middle East.

Despite the economic challenges, it said assets rose 6 percent to $18.0 billion and customer deposits also grew, rising nearly 8 percent to $14.4 billion. (by Dominic Evans)