European shares post weekly loss as banks weigh, SCA gains on bid report
* Sweden's SCA rises on bid speculation (ADVISORY- European stock markets are closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no European market reports on those days.)
BEIRUT, April 26 Lebanese lender Byblos Bank said on Friday its net profit in the first quarter of 2013 fell $3 million to $35.7 million after allocating provisions for credit losses.
The bank said in a statement that its total assets grew by 3.5 percent to $17.6 billion. It also said allocated provisions for credit losses were $18.3 million.
April 13 Chiltern International Ltd, a privately held British drug research contractor, has hired investment bank Jefferies LLC to explore a sale that could value it at around $1.3 billion, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.