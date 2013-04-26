BEIRUT, April 26 Lebanese lender Byblos Bank said on Friday its net profit in the first quarter of 2013 fell $3 million to $35.7 million after allocating provisions for credit losses.

The bank said in a statement that its total assets grew by 3.5 percent to $17.6 billion. It also said allocated provisions for credit losses were $18.3 million.

