BEIRUT Nov 28 Lebanon's Central Bank does not have to act in response to the Arab League's financial sanctions on Syria because Damascus does not have any funds deposited with it, the bank's governor Riad Salameh said on Monday.

"Lebanon's Central Bank does not have any money of the Syrian Central Bank on its books in Lebanon. And the Syrian government has no funds with the central bank of Lebanon," Salameh told LBC Television in an interview.

"Therefore these sanctions will not have an impact, and do not require any initiative from us." (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by James Dalgleish)