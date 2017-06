BEIRUT Two people were killed and 18 were wounded in overnight clashes in Beirut, Lebanon's National News Agency said on Monday, the latest bloodshed fuelled by tensions over the uprising in neighbouring Syria.

Fighters firing rocket-propelled grenades and machine guns clashed for most of the night in the Tariq al-Jadideh district of the Lebanese capital.

The violence followed the killing by Lebanese army soldiers in the north of the country on Sunday of two members of a political party opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

