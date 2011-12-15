* Banks want to avert political and financial instability
* Powerful Hezbollah rejects the Hariri tribunal
* Court has indicted four Hezbollah members over killing
By Erika Solomon and Laila Bassam
BEIRUT, Dec 15 Lebanese banks have paid
the government's $32 million share of the costs of a U.N.-backed
court investigating the killing of statesman Rafik al-Hariri, in
a bid to ease bitter tensions over the tribunal's funding.
Bowing to international pressure, the Lebanese government
paid for its share of the court costs in November despite
objections by the powerful political party and militant group
Hezbollah, which does not recognize the court.
The tribunal has indicted four members of Hezbollah.
Tensions almost brought down the government, with Prime
Minister Najib Mikati threatening to resign unless Lebanon paid
its share of funding.
Banks said on Thursday they wanted to cool any lingering
political tensions and protect Lebanon's economy and financial
stability.
"This is important for the financial and business
environment in Lebanon. Both encourage investment and
employment, which are the basis of social stability and economic
growth," the Association of Banks in Lebanon said.
Lebanon's economy has already taken a hit with growth
slowing to 2 percent when political tensions over the court
toppled the previous government in January.
Lebanese banks, a main pillar of the country's economy,
stand to suffer the most from any blow to stability, already
threatened by unrest across the border as Syria struggles to
crush anti-government revolt.
The banks' payment covers all of the government's
contribution to the court, made through a state relief agency.
The banks' role in funding the relief agency had been kept
secret until the payment was announced on Thursday.
"The executive board did this based on its conviction of the
necessity of protecting depositors' funds and strengthening
internal political stability", the banks' association said in a
statement.
HEZBOLLAH REJECTS COURT
Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran and Syria, has denied any
responsibility in the 2005 bombing that killed Hariri. It
rejects the Netherlands-based tribunal, saying it is politically
motivated, "conspiratorial", and biased towards U.S. and Israeli
interests.
In November, politicians announced a deal to fund the court
without having to take the decision to the cabinet, where
Hezbollah and its allies have blocking power with half the
posts.
The deal said Lebanon would raise funding through the
government relief agency, a political source Reuters, but with a
tacit understanding that bankers would foot the bill.
"This was a part of the deal not announced at the time," the
official said. "We worked on the basis that the funds would come
from bank grants or donations."
(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)